CHICAGO (CBS)– Residents in the southwest suburbs are waking up to extensive damage after a tornado touched down in Naperville and Woodridge overnight.

For one family here in the Ranchview neighborhood of Naperville, displacement is the reality after the entire side of their home was completely ripped off by the tornado. They are one of the 10 families displaced by the storm.

#Naperville – more destruction from last night’s storm. This is the neighborhood near Ranchview & Princeton Circle. Naperville officials say 130 homes were damaged. pic.twitter.com/EKTmIQYH51 — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) June 21, 2021

The fire chief said at least one home was leveled and it is a” miracle” the family who lives there is alive. A total of 130 homes were damaged.

A look at some of the damage in #Woodridge this morning. Live team coverage on @cbschicago. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/zaTSCEui9o — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 21, 2021

More damage reports are expected Monday morning.

No fatalities were reported. Five people were taken to local hospitals and one person is in critical condition. Search teams went door-to-door to make sure no one was trapped or needed help.

NAPERVILLE TORNADO: The entire side was ripped off this home in the Ranchview neighborhood. The fire chief says this was the epicenter of the tornado that hit overnight. The latest coming up at 4:30. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Vem340BsC3 — Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) June 21, 2021

Officials credit the lack of injuries to the public listening to warnings and taking shelter.

Ranchview Elementary School has been open since Sunday night for anyone needing temporary shelter and the Red Cross and Salvation Army working to help families in the neighborhood.