CHICAGO (CBS)– Adelle, a beloved pygmy hippo, has died, the Brookfield Zoo announced Tuesday.
The zoo confirmed she was “humanely euthanized due to complications associated with her advanced age.”READ MORE: 'We Walk For Her' Brings Attention To Murdered Black Women And Girls
Adelle was well known for her appearances in the “Bring the Zoo to You” Facebook Lives during the pandemic.
We are sad to announce that Adelle, our pygmy hippo, was humanely euthanized due to complications associated with her advanced age.
Recently it became evident to veterinary and animal care staff that Adelle's health and comfort had declinedREAD MORE: BBB Warns Tornado Victims Of Contractor Scams
substantially despite treatments, pic.twitter.com/S6z5Q6HhR1
— Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) June 22, 2021
The hippo was born at Brookfield Zoo in 1976 and died at age 44. According to zoo officials, the median life expectancy for her species is 26 years old, making her one of the oldest Pygmy hippos in an accredited North American Zoo.MORE NEWS: Woodridge Food Pantry Expanding Hours, Seeking Donations To Assist Residents Impacted By Tornado
Zoo officials said Adelle’s comfort and health had declined, despite treatments.