CHICAGO (CBS)– Adelle, a beloved pygmy hippo, has died, the Brookfield Zoo announced Tuesday.

The zoo confirmed she was “humanely euthanized due to complications associated with her advanced age.”

Adelle was well known for her appearances in the “Bring the Zoo to You” Facebook Lives during the pandemic.

The hippo was born at Brookfield Zoo in 1976 and died at age 44. According to zoo officials, the median life expectancy for her species is 26 years old, making her one of the oldest Pygmy hippos in an accredited North American Zoo.

Zoo officials said Adelle’s comfort and health had declined, despite treatments.

