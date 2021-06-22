CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked early Tuesday morning while sleeping in his parked car in the West Loop.
At 1 a.m. Tuesday, the 39-year-old man was asleep in his parked car in the 100 block of North Green Street when three men came up and tapped on the window with a handgun.
The men ordered the victim out of the white 2017 Hyundai Sonata and drove away in it.
There were no injuries reported.
The suspects were all wearing hooded sweat shirts, police said. No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.