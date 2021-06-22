DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Green Street, West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked early Tuesday morning while sleeping in his parked car in the West Loop.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday, the 39-year-old man was asleep in his parked car in the 100 block of North Green Street when three men came up and tapped on the window with a handgun.

READ MORE: Proposed Federal Legislation Would Impose Regulations To Prevent Black-Market Brokering Of Donated Body Parts

The men ordered the victim out of the white 2017 Hyundai Sonata and drove away in it.

READ MORE: Woodridge Residents Cope With Emotional Impact Of Damage From Sunday Night Tornado; Village Places Priority On Getting Power Back On

There were no injuries reported.

MORE NEWS: Residents Repairing Homes After Tornado Run Into Sky-High Prices For Lumber, Other Construction Materials

The suspects were all wearing hooded sweat shirts, police said. No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff