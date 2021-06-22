(CBS/AP) — Prosecutors say a Chicago man robbed two Iowa gas station employees at gunpoint and confined them in a cooler before firing ten times at a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the crime.
A criminal complaint released Tuesday says Linn County Deputy William Halverson was wearing a protective vest but was shot by Stanley Donahue in the left hip and leg while responding to the robbery Sunday night at the Casey’s General Store in Coggon, Iowa.READ MORE: 'We Walk For Her' Brings Attention To Murdered Black Women And Girls
Donahue then allegedly stole Halverson’s service weapon and fled. Halverson remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.READ MORE: Adelle The Pygmy Hippo Dies At Brookfield Zoo
Halverson has worked for the county for seven years.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: BBB Warns Tornado Victims Of Contractor Scams