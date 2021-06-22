DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry and quiet Tuesday evening with pleasant temperatures, and a low of 61.

A weak disturbance from Iowa will bring shower chances by daybreak on Wednesday. The best chance for thunder will be near Rockford.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will The IRS Send You Each Month?

This system does not look impressive.

READ MORE: Yasmin Perez Has Died, Days After Gruesome Humboldt Park Shooting That Also Killed Her Boyfriend, Gyovanni Arzuaga
Tomorrow: 06.22.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Afterward, it will be partly cloudy Wednesday with a high of 80.

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 06.22.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Thursday, it will be partly sunny and warmer with a high of 84 and an afternoon shower or thunderstorm chance.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
7 Day Forecast: 06.22.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next system coming out of the plains will bring a higher rain chance by the end of the workweek.

Mary Kay Kleist