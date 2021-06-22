CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry and quiet Tuesday evening with pleasant temperatures, and a low of 61.
A weak disturbance from Iowa will bring shower chances by daybreak on Wednesday. The best chance for thunder will be near Rockford.
This system does not look impressive.
Afterward, it will be partly cloudy Wednesday with a high of 80.
On Thursday, it will be partly sunny and warmer with a high of 84 and an afternoon shower or thunderstorm chance.
The next system coming out of the plains will bring a higher rain chance by the end of the workweek.