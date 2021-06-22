DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is starting out chilly, but conditions will warm up

Temperatures will be near 76 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

A few showers are possible overnight into Wednesday morning.

Rain chances increase by the end of the week.

