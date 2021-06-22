CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was killed while working on his car in front of his home in the Fernwood neighborhood Monday night.
Police said someone in a Chevy Malibu started shooting at the man in the 10400 block of South Eggleston Avenue just before 8:40 p.m.READ MORE: Chicago Police Video Of Gruesome Humboldt Park Shooting Was Made Public Without City's Permission, CBS 2 Has Learned
The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and he later died.
No arrests have been made.READ MORE: 1 Dead After Crash On Dan Ryan Expressway At 63rd Street; All Lanes Were Shut Down
MORE NEWS: Company Survived The Pandemic, But Now Folding The Tent Due To Lack Of Workers