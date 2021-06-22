DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Fernwood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was killed while working on his car in front of his home in the Fernwood neighborhood Monday night.

Police said someone in a Chevy Malibu started shooting at the man in the 10400 block of South Eggleston Avenue just before 8:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Video Of Gruesome Humboldt Park Shooting Was Made Public Without City's Permission, CBS 2 Has Learned

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and he later died.

No arrests have been made.

READ MORE: 1 Dead After Crash On Dan Ryan Expressway At 63rd Street; All Lanes Were Shut Down

 

 

MORE NEWS: Company Survived The Pandemic, But Now Folding The Tent Due To Lack Of Workers

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff