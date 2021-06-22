CHICAGO (CBS) — Want a free ticket to Lollapalooza while at the same time getting a COVID shot?

You’ll have a chance to get into the popular music festival by getting a COVID vaccine at one of four COVID vaccination sites in the city.

And now, anyone in Chicago over the age of 12 can get an at-home COVID shot appointment.

Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner for the Chicago Department Of Public Health, said as an incentive, Grubhub is donating $50 gift cards to people choosing an in-home vaccination.

The distribution of the gift cards distribution will begin June 28. The cards will be usable immediately at any restaurant available through the Grubhub app.

Click here to find out how to get an appointment for the at-home COVID shot.

People can also call (312) 746-4835 to schedule their at-home appointment.

“Now families can be vaccinated together at home and then enjoy a home-delivered restaurant meal. It’s easy and it’s effective—and a great way to celebrate together,” Arwady said of the Grubhub giveaway.

Before, only people who were homebound, senior citizens and the disabled were eligible for the COVID vaccine. So far, 3,500 Chicagoans have received the vaccine at-home.

Arwady said people will have a choice between the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is for people 12 and older.

For Lollapalooza tickets, they’ll be given away at vaccination sites on Saturday, June 26.

“The sites will be transformed into a Lollapalooza experience with DJs and giveaways. Each site will offer passes to a different day of the music festival (available for pick up on July 10):

Wilbur Wright College: Passes for Thursday, July 29

Richard J. Daley College: Passes for Friday, July 30

Kennedy King College: Passes for Saturday, July 31

Malcolm X College: Passes for Sunday, August 1

However, appointments are required and available at https://pcmslolla.juvare.com.

Listed below are the regions and neighborhoods where people can register to get the at-home shot:

REGION / NEIGHBORHOOD

Far South

Beverly, Burnside, Calumet Heights, East Side, Hegewisch, Morgan Park, Mount Greenwood, Pullman, Riverdale, Roseland, South Deering, Washington Heights, West Pullman

Near South

Auburn Gresham, Avalon Park, Chatham, Douglas, Englewood, Fuller Park, Grand Boulevard, Greater Grand Crossing, Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, South Chicago, South Shore, Washington Park, West Englewood, Woodlawn

North / Central

Edgewater, Lake View, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square, Loop, Near North Side, Near South Side, North Center, Rogers Park, Uptown, West Ridge

Northwest

Albany Park, Avondale, Belmont Cragin, Dunning, Edison Park, Forest Glen, Hermosa, Irving Park, Jefferson Park, Logan Square, Montclare, North Park, Norwood Park, Portage Park

Southwest

Archer Heights, Armour Square, Ashburn, Bridgeport, Brighton Park, Chicago Lawn, Clearing, Gage Park, Garfield Ridge, McKinley Park, New City, West Elsdon, West Lawn

West

Austin, East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, Lower West Side, Near West Side, North Lawndale, South Lawndale, West Garfield Park, West Town

Appointments are required and are available at https://pcmslolla.juvare.com.

According to the city’s health department, those who are already fully vaccinated are also eligible for passes.

A link to passes will be released Sunday, June 27 on CDPH’s social media channels and on its website.

Those passes will be available for pickup on Saturday, July 10, at a special Protect Chicago Music Series concert event at the House of Blues, featuring a Lollapalooza artist.

People have to bring must their CDC vaccination card as proof of vaccination and matching photo ID to pick up their passes.

For more about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.chicago.gov/covidvax.

Arwady said people in their 50s are the largest group to be vaccinated in the city.

“Seventy-six percent of Chicagoans in their 50s have gotten at least the first dose,” Arwady said. “On the other end, about 38% of our 12 to 17 year olds have gotten the first dose. That is our fastest growing group. That’s the most recent group to be eligible and we’re making good progress there.”

Another incentive announced by Arwady is along with the upcoming Illinois COVID vaccine lottery set to roll out in July, another giveaway involves scholarships for college.

“There are 20 $150,000 college savings scholarships that are being given away,” Arwady said. “You can use them anywhere where FAFSA is taken private, public, etc. have a full four year ride at a public university in Illinois.”

Arwady said to be eligible, people do not have to sign up or fill out a form.

“You just need to be vaccinated,” she said. “The first drawing is Thursday, July 8 and the drawings continue through the end of August.”

Click here for more information on the lottery and scholarship eligibility.

When asked if giveaways and other incentives, Arwady said Chicago and Illinois have not used large incentives the way other places have.

“The hope is that adding these on now will drive continued conversation and interest in them. I think anything that keeps people talking about vaccine is a good thing,” Arwady said. “But we have seen a lot of people, when there is something that just kind of tips it over the edge to get that vaccine. The Six Flags tickets, for example, have been very popular among younger people and families where they’re saying you know I am going to go out of my way and get this vaccine because this has been available.”