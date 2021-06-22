Cubs Shut Out By Cleveland For Sixth Loss In Eight GamesBobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Baseball Report: Yankees' Third Triple Play Of Season Ties MLB RecordThis week's Baseball Report looks at the New York Yankees' latest triple play, Kyle Schwarber's big weekend and the Arizona Diamondbacks' losing ways.

CBS 2's Luke Stuckmeyer Enjoys Father's Day As A Dad For First TimeCBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer had the night off this Father’s Day, as he enjoyed the day for the first time as a dad himself.

White Sox' Keuchel Chased Early, Beaten In First Start Against AstrosDallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Chicago White Sox Sunday for their seventh straight win.

Mills, Bullpen Help Cubs Bounce Back, Blank MarlinsAlec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins Sunday and avoid a sweep.

Cubs' Javy Baez Reveals He Retires, Collects His Home Run BatsCubs slugger Javy Baez is apparently quite the collector, and what he collects is his own memorabilia.