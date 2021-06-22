CHICAGO (CBS)– Residents living near that massive Rockton chemical fire have already filed two lawsuits. Both are going after the plant’s owner, Chemtool.
The class action suits were filed last week in Winnebago County. Both lawsuits are seeking compensation for damages.
One accuses Chemtool of "negligence," "creating a nuisance" and "failing to exercise reasonable care enough to prevent last week's explosion.."
The fire began around June 14 at the Chemtool plant at 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. Some neighbors in the area reported hearing small explosions as the fire started burning. The company manufactures fluids, lubricants, and grease products for machinery.
The fire prompted Gov. JB Pritzker to send in the Illinois National Guard.
It took nearly a week for residents within a mile of the plant to return to their homes.