PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) — A lifeguard rescued a child Tuesday afternoon from nearly drowning in a community pool in northwest suburban Palatine.
At 120 p.m., the Palatine Fire Department was called to the Birchwood Community Pool at 435 W. Illinois St. in Palatine for a child underwater.
The age of the child was not immediately confirmed.
A lifeguard was able to get the child out of the pool and performed CPR. The child was able to talk while being transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.