CHICAGO (CBS)– Cleanup efforts continue in Naperville Tuesday following Sunday night’s destructive tornado.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack has found several groups already at working to help complete strangers. She has seen several people bringing water and supplies into the neighborhood, and many people have shown up simply to help pick up the pieces and get things back to normal.

Residents in the neighborhood hit hardest by the tornado were likely awoken by a symphony of woodchippers and chainsaws Tuesday morning.

That noise only to grow louder as a cavalcade of trucks made their way down Ranchview Drive.

Those crews, some even from communities miles away, will spend the duration of the day tackling the towers of tree limbs still littering the streets.

“We’re just coming out to see what we can do to help out, we have water, we have essentials, we have first aide stuff if necessary, everything to just be of value to people,” Daniel Maldonado of Savage Roofing said.

Maldonado and his employees are dedicating their day to helping anyone with clean up. They’ve come armed with garbage bags and other equipment to remove all this debris.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Dutch Lions are skipping practice Tuesday.

The team is hoping their power in numbers will expedite the clean up process for many.

“We want to help and just make it easier on some people,” Alexa Guaranta said.

CBS 2 is waiting to hear if the governor will be in Naperville to see the destruction.