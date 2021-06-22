CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS Sports) — The Bulls did not get the lottery luck they needed, and now they won’t have a first-round pick in next month’s NBA Draft.
Their big trade deadline deal for Nikola Vucevic meant they would be sending their first rounder to Orlando unless they moved up into the top four in the lottery Tuesday night.
They had a 20 percent chance to get into the top four after finishing with the eighth worst record.
But it was the Orlando Magic's card coming up at No. 8 in the lottery, meaning they got the pick.
It was extra-disappointing for the Bulls, because they didn’t make the playoffs this year after the trade and now only have a second-round pick.
The Detroit Pistons got the No. 1 overall pick, and – for just the third time in franchise history, and the first time since taking Bob Lanier in 1970. Cade Cunningham is widely expected to be the first pick, and it appears he’ll be heading to the Motor City.
Rounding out the top five are the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and then the Orlando Magic – who got both No. 5 and No. 8.
It was a great night for the Raptors, as they jumped up into the fourth spot after a very difficult season in which they were beset by injuries and had to play in Tampa, Florida.