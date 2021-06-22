CHICAGO (CBS) — A man crashed his car into a pump and a dumpster at a South Loop gas station Tuesday afternoon while trying to get away after a group of men shot at him.
At 3:45 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of West Grenshaw Street, near Jefferson Street, where a 27-year-old man reported he had been parked in a gas station in his BMW X6 when another black BMW pulled up.
Three men got out of the other car and shot at the victim, police said. The victim was not struck by gunfire, but tried to drive away in his own car, police said.
The victim hit a gas pump and a dumpster while trying to flee to safety, while the three suspects fled north on Jefferson Street.
The victim’s car was damaged by gunfire.