CHICAGO (CBS) — A third tornado has now been confirmed in the storms that pounded the Chicago area late Sunday night.
The third tornado was an EF-0 with estimated wind speeds of 75 mph and a path of 3.3 miles, from Hobart to South Haven, Indiana.READ MORE: Proposed Federal Legislation Would Impose Regulations To Prevent Black-Market Brokering Of Donated Body Parts
This is in addition to the EF-3 tornado that caused widespread damage between Naperville and Willow Springs, and another EF-0 tornado that traveled from Plainfield to Romeoville.
The EF-3 tornado traveled about 16 miles from Naperville to Willow Springs on Sunday night, losing intensity as it traveled on the ground for about 20 minutes, ripping apart homes along the way.READ MORE: Woodridge Residents Cope With Emotional Impact Of Damage From Sunday Night Tornado; Village Places Priority On Getting Power Back On
The storm quickly generated maximum140 mile per hour, EF-3 winds in Naperville and still was a very dangerous EF-2 as it passed over Woodridge. It then became and EF-1/EF-0 as it moved past Darien and Burr Ridge. The tornado was about a third of a mile wide, the National Weather Service said.
Damage was most severe in Naperville and Woodridge. Given the timing of the storm, late Sunday into early Monday morning, officials say it is a miracle nobody was killed and only about a dozen people were injured.
The other EF-0 tornado had winds of 85 mph, from just north of downtown Plainfield to Mistwood Golf Course in Romeoville.MORE NEWS: Residents Repairing Homes After Tornado Run Into Sky-High Prices For Lumber, Other Construction Materials
Plainfield was where an EF-5 tornado left 29 people dead on Aug. 28, 1990.