CHICAGO (CBS)– A local pantry is expanding their hours to help residents impacted by Sunday’s tornado in Woodridge.
The West Suburban Community Pantry, on Hobson Road, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays as well as Saturdays at the same time.
The pantry is expanding their hours to help residents with food and essentials such as diapers. They are also accepting donations of household items and food.
Residents are still picking up the pieces in Woodridge, with roughly 100 homes damaged by the tornado.