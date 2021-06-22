CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who was shot during a Puerto Rican pride celebration in Humboldt Park has died, days after her boyfriend also died in the same shooting.

Police on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the woman identified as Yasmin Perez, 25, has died. She was gunned down along wither her boyfriend – Gyovanni Arzuaga, 24 – around 9 p.m. Saturday on Division Street near Spaulding Avenue during a post-Puerto Rican People’s Parade celebration. The shooting happened after what police said was a minor traffic accident.

Arzuaga was shot at point blank range and was pronounced dead soon afterward at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

“You see that second suspect clearly just holding a gun, shooting him in the head almost execution-style,” Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Monday.

Arzuaga was shot by a man wearing a sleeveless white shirt after the young father tried to shield Perez, who had already been beaten and shot.

Perez was shot in the neck and was rushed in critical condition to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she has now died about three days later.

The couple leaves two children behind.

Yasmin Pérez has died from her weekend injuries Her boyfriend, Gyovanni Arzuaga, died trying to protect her after they were brutally attacked during the #PuertoRican Day Parade in Chicago’s Humboldt Park They leave two kids behind. No arrests made yet. https://t.co/axtq93FtrZ pic.twitter.com/KRpREjBNhi — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) June 22, 2021

“The fact that that happened in our city, and so many individuals stood around and seemingly were trying to take advantage of this moment is a horrific statement,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

Multiple videos documenting the shooting have been released, including one that was posted to Twitter from a Chicago Police ShotSpotter POD camera without the city’s permission.