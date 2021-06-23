CHICAGO (CBS)– Annette Nance-Holt was confirmed as the Chicago Fire Commissioner on Wednesday.
Annette Nance-Holt now confirmed as Chicago Fire Commissioner
Mayor Lori Lightfoot nominated Nance-Holt to serve as the first Black woman to run the Chicago Fire Department.
Nance-Holt is the mother of Blair Holt, a 16-year-old Julian High School honor student who was shot and killed in 2007, as he was trying to shield a classmate from gunfire on a CTA bus. She and Blair's father, retired Chicago Police Cmdr. Ronald Holt, have become outspoken advocates for victims of gun violence ever since.
A product of the Chicago Public Schools and a graduate of Chicago State University, Nance-Holt has been a firefighter since 1990, four years after the first women were hired at CFD. Lightfoot said Nance-Holt has served in virtually every role at the department, except for engineer.