CHICAGO (CBS) — President Joe Biden announced late Wednesday afternoon a comprehensive plan to combat gun violence nationwide.

Chicago, specifically mentioned, in the president’s comments.

Those who are involved in working to end gun violence in Chicago said they hope the plan works and the money, for much needed programs, gets into the right hands.

President Biden said the goal of his five-point plan is to prevent and respond to gun crime and ensure public safety.

“I’ve been at this for a long time. And there are things we know that work to reduce gun violence and violent crime,” Biden said.

The plan includes:

*Zero-tolerance for gun dealers who violate gun laws for the first time, their licenses will be revoked.

*Money to hire police and pay for overtime.

*Funding for community violence intervention programs.

*Expand summer jobs programs for teens.

*Help ex-convicts get jobs.

*And strike forces, launched by the U.S. Justice Department, in major cities, like Chicago, to address the issue of gun trafficking.

Mayor Lightfoot sent a tweet Wednesday afternoon that said she’s pleased the strike forces will begin within the next 30 days.

I am pleased to share that within the next 30 days, the Biden-Harris Administration and @TheJusticeDept will be launching five new strike forces to address significant firearms trafficking corridors that have diverted guns to Chicago and other major cities. 1/5 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 23, 2021

The Reverend Robin Hood has worked for more than 25 years as an anti-violence program manager and outreach worker, primarily in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

Hood said helping young people and ex-convicts get jobs is a big priority in his community. He said right now, 75% to 85% of those living in North Lawndale are unemployed.

“If the whole family is employed, the families are part of the solution, then you can bring violence down,” Hood said.

“Ex-offenders are returning in record numbers to our community, to join the other 85% that are unemployed. So, we need to have a real strategic plan,” he added.

Hood said he would like to see the plan start before the Fourth of July, a holiday weekend, known in the city for gun violence.