By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — As light showers depart, clouds decrease and the warming begins.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’ll be breezy Wednesday with southerly winds 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

This flow will pull warm, moist air into our area. However, this incoming air mass will neither be extremely hot nor humid.

The slow-moving cold front will linger across our area as we start the weekend, and upper-level disturbances will ride along it creating waves of rain.

Thursday night through Saturday, expect waves of rain and embedded thunderstorms.

At this time, a flooding risk may be the main hazard.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low 66.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High 82.

FRIDAY: Heavy downpours. Thunder at times. High 80.

