CHICAGO (CBS) — Elton John’s self-proclaimed final tour will include a concert at Solider Field on Aug. 5, 2022.
Tickets for the North American stadium shows go on sale June 30.READ MORE: Annette Nance-Holt Confirmed As Chicago's First Black Female Fire Commissioner
“I am going to go out in the biggest possible way .., with the most spectacular production I have ever had,” John said in a video posted on You Tube. “I can’t wait to see you on the road one last time.”
The North American leg of the tour will conclude with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19-20, 2022.
The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” U.S. tour began in 2018 in Allentown, Pa., but was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Red Cross Seeking Donations As Blood Shortage Worsens
Elton John’s tour culminates a 50-year career that exploded in the U.S. after his first show at the Troubadour club in Los Angeles.
That Aug. 25, 1970 show, Los Angeles Times critic Robert Hilburn wrote, “was just the beginning. He’s going to be one of Rock’s biggest and most important stars.”
In October, 1973, John released the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” album, which was No. 1 on the Billboard charts for eight weeks.
Elton John has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and is the third most sucessful artist in American, behind only Madonna and The Beatles.MORE NEWS: CTU: Layoffs Will Hit Hardest Schools On South, West Sides