By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — There is an agreement in the hate crime lawsuit against Minooka Community High School District 111.

It’s a story CBS 2 shared exclusively in November.

Details about the resolution between the school board and former student Stanley Fabian are not being disclosed.

The 19-year-old and his family say the high school did not act appropriately when another student made racist remarks.

The family has also filed a criminal complaint with the Department of Justice against Minooka Community High School and the Minooka Police Department for not properly investigating the incident.

