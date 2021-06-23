CHICAGO (CBS) — There is an agreement in the hate crime lawsuit against Minooka Community High School District 111.
The 19-year-old and his family say the high school did not act appropriately when another student made racist remarks.
The family has also filed a criminal complaint with the Department of Justice against Minooka Community High School and the Minooka Police Department for not properly investigating the incident.