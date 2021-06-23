CHICAGO (CBS)– R. Kelly is being transferred from federal prison in Chicago to a facility in New York in advance of his scheduled trial there.
This transfer comes a few weeks after half of Kelly's legal team, attorneys Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, requested to withdraw from the case with a court filing.
Kelly faces multiple federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, including violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits trafficking people across state lines for prostitution or sexual activity.
Jury questioning is scheduled to begin on August 9 and the trial is scheduled to begin on August 11.
He's being held without bail in federal prison in Chicago, where he also faces federal and state charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors said at a recent hearing that they expected Kelly to be moved to a facility in New York shortly before his Brooklyn trial begins.