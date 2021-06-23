PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.
Chicago starter Dylan Cease bounced back from rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven.
Back in the win column. SOX WIN! pic.twitter.com/vgJOXfv3rZ
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 23, 2021
