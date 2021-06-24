CHICAGO (CBS) — Northbound traffic on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum of Science and Industry was closed Thursday afternoon due to a car accident.
The accident shut down the northbound Drive at 57th Drive during the evening rush Thursday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
Further details about the accident, including whether there were any injuries, were not immediately available.
NotifyChicago: Northbound traffic closed at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr due to an auto accident. Seek alternate route. Tune to local media for more information.
