CHICAGO (CBS) — Several Chicago aldermen are painting a very different picture than Mayor Lori Lightfoot about the chaos that unfolded at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Chaos erupted after several members moved to stall the confirmation of Celia Meza as the city's top lawyer.
The mayor said several members of the City Council derailed Wednesday's meeting, but some are disputing that.
Nearly two dozen aldermen said they wanted to stay and do the public’s work before the meeting was abruptly adjourned.
Twenty-two aldermen sent a letter to Mayor Lightfoot Thursday, saying there have been numerous occasions where she made rulings that did not follow the Rules of Order and Procedure.
The City Council is set to reconvene Friday.