CHICAGO (CBS) — Around 70 of the top NBA Draft prospects were at Wintrust Arena this week for the Draft Combine.

That includes Morgan Park High School alum Ayo Dosunmu, who is hoping to be a first-round pick after his terrific three-year run with the Illini.

Dosunmu was not competing in the five-on-five games Thursday afternoon. Leaving after his junior year means he has more game film already than most of the participants.

He did go through the agility drills on Wednesday, including posting a top 15 vertical leap.

Dosunmu, who has been training in Miami, says he’s talking to the Bulls on Friday, and has already interviewed with 13 other NBA teams.

“Most teams I’ve talked to, you know, they really – they love me, they want to keep me out to work out. You know, they see I can fit their style of play and their organization,” Dosunmu said. “You know, I’ve been to be able to talk to people in person and, you know, make eye contact in person – feel the room and feel the vibe in the room. I’m in a pretty good position. You know, I can go to a team early in the first round, or I might go late in the first round. I got to a contending team, you know, that’s going to be a blessing – you know, a contending team getting a 21-year-old proven player. Having an opportunity to be in this seat right now, like seeing other Chicago greats go through this process, you know, I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Dosunmu’s focus is on improving his draft stock, which would earn him more in the NBA. Soon, college athletes will be able to profit off their own name, image, and likeness – but Dosunmu did not have the chance to do that while in college himself.

However, he does have such a deal now – with Illinois lottery billboards popping up in his hometown of Chicago showing his face. And he seems happy for future athletes getting this opportunity in college.

“Just seeing a billboard, you know, seeing my family, friends taking pictures in front of the billboard… that’s always a blessing,” Dosunmu said. “College kids should be able to make money off their name, likeness – and that’s a blessing for them.”

He said he would have made six figures in college doing basketball camps and with apparel.

Besides focusing on the draft, Ayo is also working to finish his degree at Illinois.