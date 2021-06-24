CHICAGO (CBS) — This is the first week of summer vacation for a lot of children, and one thing they can do start off summer is go searching for fairy houses.
Twenty will pop up Friday in nature areas across Chicago.READ MORE: 2 Police Officers Among Those Injured In Crash That Shut Down Northbound Lake Shore Drive Through Hyde Park
They are hand crafted by the same people who keep the city’s trails and nature preserves looking beautiful.READ MORE: Person Of Interest In Custody In Murder Of Anat Kimchi Downtown; He Is Suspected In 2 Other Attacks
“They put their heart and soul into it, their time and their effort, and it’s really just to showcase the volunteers who help create and maintain these natural areas throughout the year,” said Isabel Morales with the Illinois Nature Conservancy.MORE NEWS: No Plans To End COVID Contact Tracing Program On Which State Of Illinois Has Been Spending Millions
It is another reason to get outside when the weather clears up.