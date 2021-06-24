CHICAGO (CBS) — A heavy rain event is in progress for our area through Saturday.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our far southern counties. Waves of downpours and thunderstorms will be creating a localized flood threat.
On Thursday night, look for passing downpours with a low of 71 and south winds at 10 to 20 mph.
On Friday, there will be more rain and gusty thunderstorms with a high of 80.
On Saturday, rain is likely again with thunder at times and a high of 82, and on Sunday, look for scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high of 80.