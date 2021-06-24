DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A heavy rain event is in progress for our area through Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our far southern counties. Waves of downpours and thunderstorms will be creating a localized flood threat.

READ MORE: Cook County Nurses Go On Strike Over Staffing Issues
8 p.m. Thursday; 06.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Thursday night, look for passing downpours with a low of 71 and south winds at 10 to 20 mph.

READ MORE: Juan Hurtado, Owner Of 5 Pepe's Restaurant Franchises, Gets 15 Months In Prison For False Corporate Tax Returns That Underreported Sales
Precipitation Chances: 06.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, there will be more rain and gusty thunderstorms with a high of 80.

MORE NEWS: Emergency Warning Sirens Sound By Mistake In Several Northwest Suburbs

On Saturday, rain is likely again with thunder at times and a high of 82, and on Sunday, look for scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high of 80.

Precipitation Noon Sunday: 06.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day Forecast: 06.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist