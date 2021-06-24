DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is expected for the next few days.

Thursday’s high temperature will be near 81 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The Chicago area could get 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next three days. There is potential for gusty thunderstorms, but flooding remains the biggest threat.

