CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is expected for the next few days.
Thursday’s high temperature will be near 81 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms.READ MORE: Cook County Nurses Set To Strike Thursday Over Staffing Issues
The Chicago area could get 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next three days. There is potential for gusty thunderstorms, but flooding remains the biggest threat.