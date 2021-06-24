CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the Loop near a CTA platform.
She told police she was near the Adams and Wabash platform when a boy punched her.
The woman fell to the ground and he took off with her cell phone. It happened Wednesday night around 8:15.
Officers caught up with the offender a few blocks south.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Chicago police now believe a man wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop is responsible for two other violent attacks.
On Saturday afternoon, a man hiding in the bushes near Wacker and Van Buren jumped out and fatally stabbed Anat Kimchi.
She was stabbed the back three times. Kimchi was a University of Maryland student visiting Chicago.
Police think the same man is behind two previous attacks this month in the Loop, where he came up behind the victims and hit them with something.