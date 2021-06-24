GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Witnesses tackled a man who shoved another man and hit a woman in the head with a rock in Glenview this week until officers arrived, police said Thursday.
Just after 10 a.m. Monday, Glenview police received two calls about a man attacking people in the 1000 block of Raleigh Road.READ MORE: Fairy Houses Popping Up Across Chicago Nature Areas
The man first pushed another man who was working for a utility company in the area, and then hit a 61-year-old woman in the head with a rock – causing severe head and facial injuries, police said.
Witnesses tackled the man and held him down until police arrived, police said.READ MORE: Accident Shuts Down Northbound Lake Shore Drive Near Museum Of Science And Industry
The woman who was attacked was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and has since been released, while the man declined medical treatment, police said.
Police said the attacker did not know either of the victims.
The suspect attacker – Michael Stientjes, 26, of Glenview – was charged with one count each of felony attempted murder and misdemeanor battery.MORE NEWS: WorkShare Program Allows Illinois Residents To Work While Still Collecting Unemployment, In Effort To Prevent Layoffs
He was held at NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview for an unrelated medical condition and appeared for a bond hearing at the Skokie Courthouse Thursday.