CHICAGO (CBS)– In the hours since President Biden announced his five-point plan to address crime, Chicago had two late night mass shootings a the same time.
Four people were shot in Austin neighborhood on Hubbard Street at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
At the same time, four people with a motorcycle club with shot in Englewood in the 7000 block of South Vincennes Avenue. Police said shots were fired from a vehicle.
A 52-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Three other victims, ranging in age from 44 to 65, are in fair condition.
No one is in custody from either case.
With five dead and nearly 50 wounded just last weekend in Chicago, it’s statistics like those that have President Joe Biden unveiling a five-point plan to address what he calls an uptick in violent crime since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in major American cities.
The plan would crack down on gun sellers who violate federal laws with a new zero-tolerance policy, which would mean stiffer penalties for retailers like Westforth Sports in Gary, Indiana.
President Biden also is calling for more funding for gang and community violence intervention groups — work that is done by organizations Like BUILD Chicago, headquartered on the city’s West Side.