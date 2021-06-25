DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen was charged in a carjacking that took place on June 6 in the Beverly neighborhood. 

According to police, the 17-year-old was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle by forced from a 64-year-old rideshare driver in the 10200 block of South Oakley Avenue.

The teen is now in custody.

