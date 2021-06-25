CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen was charged in a carjacking that took place on June 6 in the Beverly neighborhood.
According to police, the 17-year-old was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle by forced from a 64-year-old rideshare driver in the 10200 block of South Oakley Avenue.READ MORE: Printer's Row Residents Complain Of Unbearable Cooling Fan Noise From Digital Company Getting Even Worse In Summer
The teen is now in custody.READ MORE: Joliet Man Loses All His Bitcoin After Fraudster Hijacks His Phone Number Hacks His Accounts
MORE NEWS: Banking History Going On Display As New Centier Bank Museum Is Set To Open In Whiting, Indiana