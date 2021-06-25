CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is upping the reward for man, wanted in the murder of a seven-year-old Chicago girl.
It’s now $25,000 being offered to help track down Devontay Anderson.
Anderson has several noticeable facial features, including (1) a small, circular birthmark on the top, left side of his forehead (2) several letters tattooed above his right eyebrow. He has used the names "Vontay or "Moneybag." You can learn more here: https://t.co/oaq6pXYKYi pic.twitter.com/dq0VGyzGo9
Investigators said Anderson fired into a car waiting in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Humboldt Park back in April.
Seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed. Her father wounded.
Two other suspects have already been arrested in the case.
Devontay Anderson, 21, faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in Jaslyn’s killing. The charge was filed on April 29, but the complaint was sealed until Wednesday, when federal prosecutors moved to unseal the case, saying the FBI is seeking the public’s help in finding Anderson.
Court records show an arrest warrant has been filed against Anderson in Cook County, charging him with first-degree murder.
According to a wanted poster distributed by the FBI, Anderson is 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, 150 to 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. he has a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his right eyebrow.
Anderson also goes by the nicknames "Vontay" and "Moneybag."
The FBI said he has previous convictions in Illinois, Indiana, and Florida.