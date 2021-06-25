DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Forecast, thunderstorms, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to a rainy weekend and week ahead.

Friday will be a warm day with temperatures near 80 degrees and heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. Periods of heavy rain will move across the area Friday morning, tapering off for the afternoon.

Another round of heavy rain is expected later at night and into Saturday.

A Flash Food Watch is in effect through Saturday morning with three to five inches of rain expected.

