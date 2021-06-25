CHICAGO (CBS) — A confrontation in a fast-food parking lot has left a man dead, after he was stabbed mutiple times in a car.
The unidentified 25-year-old male victim was in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in the 3900 block of North Harlem when he got out of his car and got into another vehicle. It was then that he was stabbed by another person. The attack happened around 4:20 p.m. on Friday in the Dunning neighborhood.READ MORE: Pride Month History Makers: Victor Salvo, Legacy Project
He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: After Elderly Woman Changed Will To Give Caregiver $500,000, Family Fights Decision In Court
A suspect was later taken into custody and charges are pending.MORE NEWS: After The Tornado, The New Nemesis For Woodridge Residents Is A Deluge Of Rain