CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in federal court with carjacking and murdering a rideshare driver in Chicago earlier this year.
Edmond Harris,18, of Chicago, carjacked a Lexus GS sedan from Javier Ramos on March 23, 2021, according to an indictment returned Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. During the carjacking, Harris brandished a firearm and fatally shot Ramos, the indictment states.READ MORE: The Deluge Continues As Chicago Weather Forecast Calls For More Drenching Rain
The indictment charges Harris with one count of carjacking, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of causing death through the use of a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges in the indictment carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of death.
Harris was taken into federal custody Friday morning. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Friday afternoon. His next court date is Aug. 10.READ MORE: Suspect In Shooting Of Naperville Man Arrested In Plainfield
Ramos was shot in the head. He was 46.
He leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter.
“We believe that he fought,” Hortencia Ramos said at the time. “He fought back.”MORE NEWS: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For Murder Of George Floyd
Javier Ramos was found in the Lawndale neighborhood on the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard. Police initially thought Ramos was the victim of a hit-and-run. The gunshot was found once he was at the hospital.