CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Loyola University graduate and manger for Chicago-based Morton Salt is listed among the missing in the condo tower collapse in Florida.
Juan Mora, the manager of the East Coast road salt distribution business in Chicago's Morton headquarters, has been reported among the approximately 160 still missing.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Juan is reported to be one of the more than 150 people missing," the company said in a statement. "The Morton Salt team remains hopeful for Juan, his family and the other victims of this tragedy and will keep them in our thoughts as rescue efforts continue."
Morton Salt also plans to make a $25,000 donation to a local agency to assist with relief efforts and support services. Mora graduated from Loyola 10 years ago with a bachelor’s degree in international business.
The Miami Herald reports that Mora was visting his parents, who are also missing.
University of Chicago student Ilan Naibryf, a fourth-year student studying physics and molecular engineering, and his girlfriend are is also among the missing.