NAPERVILLE (CBS) — Police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot in the chest in the 2700 block of Sheridan Court on Friday afternoon.
Witnesses were able to give responding officers the name and vehicle of the suspect who had fled, around 1:50 p.m.
A short time later, a Naperville police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle and after additional units arrived to assist, including the Plainfield Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated near the area of 119th Street and Route 59 in Plainfield. After a short pursuit, the suspect stopped his vehicle and was taken into custody near 135th Street and Route 59 in Plainfield.
The victim is hospitalized and his condition is not known.
The investigation is ongoing, and information on charges will be released later, police said.