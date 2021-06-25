CHICAGO (CBS) — Wafer is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is a spunky three-month-old kitten who can bring joy to any household. Wafer loves to romp with other kittens and play with his toys.
Wafer would like to find another family with another kitten or cat in the home to play with and learn some new cat manners.
He does have a compromised immune system but he can live a long, happy and healthy life in his home with his diagnosis.
Wafer is sure to bring lots of snuggles, playtime and so many happy memories to his future family.
Adopt Wafer during PAWS Chicago Summer Kitten Adoption Challenge.
PAWS hopes to find home for 350 kittens before September 30.
Not ready to adopt but you want to help?
Show your support during the Oh Baby fundraiser to help provide resources for PAWS Chicago’s tiniest residents.
Click here to learn more about the adoption process at PAWS Chicago and learn all the cute cats and dogs waiting to be adopted.
1/2 of the pictures we have of sweet, shy Everhart are of him snoozing or biiiig stretching. The other 1/2? We have a model on our hands. 😻
You have until tomorrow to adopt him & all adult pets with waived fees during our Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event: https://t.co/doAzMWFJxR pic.twitter.com/v8FTAnlUQ9
