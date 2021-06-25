CHICAGO (CBS) — After disappearing for weeks, the rain just keeps coming.
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will pass through Chicagoland this afternoon and evening. Funnel clouds are possible this afternoon, especially near the Wisconsin line.
However, these usually extend a few hundred feet from the parent cloud and rarely reach the ground. They tend to dissipate after a few minutes.
Our flood threat continues through the weekend and into next week with waves of rain moving through our area.
The rain continues on Saturday and isolated storms are likely on Sunday, too.