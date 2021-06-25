CHICAGO (CBS)– Union workers with Cook County Health hit the picket lines Friday over wages, health benefits and other issues.
Members of SEIU Local 73 went on strike at 6 a.m. The union represents housekeeping and food service workers as well as medical technicians, mental health workers and physician assistants.
Cook County Nurses went on a one-day strike Thursday.
Along with the union workers, they say too many hospitals are running on reduced staff, and it’s negatively impacting patient care.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle addressed the strike Friday and said negotiations were successful this week with two other unions.
“We will continue to provide quality care in our hospitals,” “I am hopeful the strike will conclude quickly.”