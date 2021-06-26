REALTIME WEATHER:Severe Storms Pound Chicago Area, Bring Flooding, Tornado Warnings
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two adults and two children were recovering late Saturday after a crash in the South Side’s Fernwood neighborhood.

The crash happened late Friday night at 100th and State streets in the Fernwood neighborhood.

Firefighters had to cut through the roof of the red car involved.

The victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital, and at least some were reported in serious-to-critical condition at the time.

The victims’ ages and current conditions had not been released late Saturday.

