CHICAGO (CBS) — The Adler Planetarium said it will not be totally back to business as usual until next year.
The planetarium closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most of Chicago's other museums have closed around the same time, reopened in the summer, and closed again in the fall before reopening again in February or March, the Adler has stayed closed. Initially, the planetarium said it would stay closed until Illinois entered Phase 5 with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which happened on Friday, June 11.
Now, planetarium officials say they will start offering some events in July. But financial difficulties are delaying the full reopening until March 22.
But worth waiting for is a new telescopethat was installed a month before the planetarium closed.