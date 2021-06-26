CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 29 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Saturday evening, and two of them had been killed.
Two separate incidents each ended with four people struck by gunfire. One victim in the second incident died.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Threat For Severe Weather Diminishes, But Flooding Remains A Concern
At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, four men were in the 6100 block of North McCormick Road, near Lincoln Avenue in the Pulaski Park neighborhood when they got in an argument with an unknown man who then shot them, police said.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg. He was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead there.
Two men between 20 and 25 were both shot in the leg and taken to Swedish Hospital where they were stabilized. A 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and drove himself to Evanston Hospital where he was stabilized.READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Tornado Sighted Near Crete
In an unrelated incident several hours earlier, at 11:48 p.m. Friday, two men and two women were outside in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood when an assailant pulled up on a red moped and shot them all.
The women were both 28. One was shot three times throughout the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, while the other shot twice in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.
The men were both 31. One was shot in the head and was in critical condition at the U of C Medical Center, while the other was shot once in the left thigh and was stabilized at the same hospital.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened at 4:36 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of West Thomas Street in West Town. A 25-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Severe Storm Blamed For Roof Collapse At Dunning Neighborhood Building
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
-
- At 8:05 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the left leg in the 1500 block of North Mayfield Avenue in North Austin. He standing in front of a home when a man came up and shot him. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition, while the assailant fled in a silver-colored sedan.
- At 9:06 p.m. Friday, a 56-year-old woman was walking outside in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue in South Austin when she heard shots and felt pain. She was shot once in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized. She could not provide further details about the shooter.
- At 9:10 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was walking outside in the 13200 block of South Corliss Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens development when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the foot and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.
- At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was shot once each in the torso and arm while walking in an alley behind the 5600 block of West Gladys Avenue in South Austin. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and he was uncooperative with regard to details about the assailant.
- At 11:25 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old woman was a passenger in a car headed north in the 2800 block of South Wallace Street in Bridgeport, when she heard several shots and felt pain. She told police there were three men standing on the sidewalk who shot at her vehicle and fled the scene. She was shot once in the elbow and was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in good condition.
- At 11:27 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was shot once in the left ankle in the 6700 block of South Indiana Avenue in Park Manor. The man said he was outside when he was shot, but was uncooperative with further details.
- At 12:58 a.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was outside in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue downtown, when three men got out of a black sport-utility vehicle and one took out a handgun and demanded his personal belongings. The victim refused, and the gunman shot him once in the right ankle. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the assailants took off.
- At 2:59 a.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man was standing outside in the 600 block of West 61st Place in Englewood when someone in a sport-utility vehicle began shooting. The victim was shot once in the torso and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 2:25 a.m. Saturday, two men – ages 25 and 28 – were in a vehicle in the 2200 block of South Christiana Avenue in Little Village when someone in a passing vehicle shot at them. The older man was shot once in the lower back and the younger man was shot in the arm, hip, and abdomen, and both were was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital. The men were uncooperative about further details.
- At 3:51 a.m. Saturday, two men – ages 19 and 20 – were outside in the 6300 block of South Hoyne Avenue in West Englewood when they saw a red beam of light pointing their way and heard several shots fired. The younger man was shot once in the upper back and the older man was shot once in the right thigh. Both were listed in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.
- At 4:07 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a car headed east in the 300 block of West 87th Street in Chatham when the rear window shattered. The man was shot once in the back of the head and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 4:24 a.m. Saturday, two men – ages 20 and 27 – were traveling in separate vehicles in the 200 block of South Central Park Avenue in East Garfield Park when a black Infiniti sedan pulled alongside the vehicles and someone inside shot each victim. The younger man was shot once in the chest and wrist and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, while the older man was shot once in the left shoulder and was treated and released from Humboldt Park Health.
- At 4:24 a.m. Saturday, two men – ages 20 and 27 – were traveling in separate vehicles in the 200 block of South Central Park Avenue in East Garfield Park when a black Infiniti sedan pulled alongside the vehicles and someone inside shot each victim. The younger man was shot once in the chest and wrist and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, while the older man was shot once in the left shoulder and was treated and released from Humboldt Park Health.
- At 9:02 a.m. Saturday, two men – ages 21 and 26 – were sitting in a vehicle at a red light in the 2300 block of West Ogden Avenue in the Tri-Taylor community when another vehicle pulled up. Two men got out of that vehicle and shot the victims. One man was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, while the other was taken to the same hospital and stabilized with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
- At 5:58 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was on the front porch of a home in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Lawndale when he was shot in the left leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 6:17 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was in the street in the 8900 block of South Morgan Street in the Brainerd neighborhood when he suffered a graze wound to the head. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
Also this weekend, a 30-year-old woman was found unresponsive by her boyfriend with blunt force trauma to the head in the 700 block of East 79th Street in Chatham, She was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details have not been released.