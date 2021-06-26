CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 29 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Saturday evening, and two of them had been killed.

Two separate incidents each ended with four people struck by gunfire. One victim in the second incident died.

At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, four men were in the 6100 block of North McCormick Road, near Lincoln Avenue in the Pulaski Park neighborhood when they got in an argument with an unknown man who then shot them, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg. He was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead there.

Two men between 20 and 25 were both shot in the leg and taken to Swedish Hospital where they were stabilized. A 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and drove himself to Evanston Hospital where he was stabilized.

In an unrelated incident several hours earlier, at 11:48 p.m. Friday, two men and two women were outside in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood when an assailant pulled up on a red moped and shot them all.

The women were both 28. One was shot three times throughout the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, while the other shot twice in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

The men were both 31. One was shot in the head and was in critical condition at the U of C Medical Center, while the other was shot once in the left thigh and was stabilized at the same hospital.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened at 4:36 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of West Thomas Street in West Town. A 25-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: