CHICAGO (CBS) — A community art project in Bronzeville is intended to make sure some women who vanished without a trace are not forgotten.
Volunteers on Saturday painted large panels featuring the portraits of women and girls who are missing across the Chicago area.
Artist Damon Reed partnered with the local nonprofit Girls Like Me as part of a campaign called “Still Searching.”
The leaders of the project said the missing persons cases are not getting the attention they deserve.
“I wanted to see how I could use my art to make a difference, and when I was seeing, you know, how many women were missing – and this whole situation – it just kind of came to me that I could do these portraits and help raise awareness,” Reed said.
The portrait panels will be displayed on the walls outside the Anthony Overton School at 49th Street and Indiana Avenue.
The panels will have QR codes for visitors to learn more about the missing women and the lives impacted by their disappearance.