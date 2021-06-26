By Alina Panek
GLENCOE, Il. (CBS) — Bad news, bikers: the Chicago Botanic Gardens will be charging admission per person starting in 2022 rather than a fee for parking.
The Chicago Botanic Gardens announced in a Friday press release, the admission is to cover increased costs and to adjust for, “growing public demand and expectations; maintain and sustain the exceptional gardens, visitor experience, and science and learning programs; and meet increasing operational expenses, including ongoing maintenance.”
The 2022 ticket prices ranges from from $9.95 to $25.95 per person. The Chicago Botanic Gardens said that "admission fees will always be discounted when purchased in advance of a visit and will not exceed $23.95 for a Cook County resident adult ticket in 2022, or $25.95 for a non-Cook County resident." Admission covers all inclusive admission and fees previously associated with seasonal experiences like the Grand Tram Tour, Butterflies & Blooms, and the Model Railroad Garden: Landmarks of America.
The prices will begin on January 1, 2022.
The Botanic Garden will mimic the Chicagoland's major museums' policy of free days throughout the year. The 52 free days will be spread throughout the year, "with 14 offered within the peak season, from April through October and on several national holidays," Chicago Botanic Gardens said.
They will also “will offer numerous additional opportunities for free and reduced admission tickets and parking to the following guests:
- Active-duty U.S. military personnel and/or their families, reservists, and former prisoners of war. Veterans of the armed forces on select days
- Illinois teachers and self-guided school groups
- Illinois LINK card holders
- Chicago Museum Library Pass Holders. In addition, additional admission passes are being shared with 198 Chicago and suburban libraries.”