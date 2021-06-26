REALTIME WEATHER:Severe Storms Pound Chicago Area, Bring Flooding, Tornado Warnings
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe weather was affecting traffic across the Chicago area Saturday afternoon as ponding water and downed trees brought traffic to a standstill in some places.

On Lake Shore Drive a massive downed tree halted traffic in the southbound lanes near 63rd Street Beach.

Vehicles, including a bus, were stopped as crews tried to clear the way around 2 p.m.

Traffic was also stopped on the Eisenhower Expressway due to standing water. Eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Des Plaines and westbound traffic was being diverted off at 1st Avenue. Illinois State Police warned to avoid the area.

Water reached above tires for some vehicles driving under Chicago’s Belmont overpass around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Naperville police also reported closed roads due to standing water. Police reported flooding that caused the closure of several roads, including Julian Street at Prairie Avenue and Washington Street at Bailey Road.

