CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe weather was affecting traffic across the Chicago area Saturday afternoon as ponding water and downed trees brought traffic to a standstill in some places.
On Lake Shore Drive a massive downed tree halted traffic in the southbound lanes near 63rd Street Beach.
Oh wow —this fallen tree is HUGE
All southbound lanes on Lake Shore Drive are blocked as crews start to remove it
This is near 63rd Street Beach
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) June 26, 2021
Vehicles, including a bus, were stopped as crews tried to clear the way around 2 p.m.
I see at least a dozen CTA riders in the bus stuck behind the tree here
Spoiler: they don't look happy
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) June 26, 2021
Traffic was also stopped on the Eisenhower Expressway due to standing water. Eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Des Plaines and westbound traffic was being diverted off at 1st Avenue. Illinois State Police warned to avoid the area.
Water reached above tires for some vehicles driving under Chicago’s Belmont overpass around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Severe Storms Rip Down Trees In Northwest Indiana
Get you a support system like this 🤝
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) June 26, 2021
Naperville police also reported closed roads due to standing water. Police reported flooding that caused the closure of several roads, including Julian Street at Prairie Avenue and Washington Street at Bailey Road.