CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a flash flood watch for the Chicago area through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms Saturday with the more numerous storms and heaviest rain south of Interstate 55. A lull is expected mid morning into the early afternoon.
Any thunderstorms that may produce locally heavy rain, between 1 inch and 2 inches. A few storms could become severe later Saturday afternoon mainly south of Chicago with an isolated tornado possible.
Sunday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the day will be mostly dry.
Temperatures will be seasonably warm and muggy for the weekend.
Forecast:
SATURDAY: Cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms mainly during the later afternoon into evening. Heavy rainfall possible. Most numerous storms south of the city. High near 80
SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms at times. Lows in the lower 70s
EXTENDED: Mainly dry Sunday with more dry Sunday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Peeks of sun Monday through Wednesday but scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Less rain and more sun by the end of the week. Seasonably warm most of the week with highs in the lowers 80s but cooler Thursday and Friday with upper 70s.