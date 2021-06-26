CHICAGO (CBS) — The threat for severe weather diminished Saturday evening, but flooding remained a concern.
We should receive a break from rain and storms until the overnight hours, where more storms could arrive bringing quick downpours.
As of 7:30 p.m., there were no Severe Thunderstorm Warnings or Tornado Warnings in effect.
A Flash Flood Watch remains until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Various flood advisories and flash flood warnings are dropping, and will likely mostly be done by the late evening.
On Saturday night, look for scattered storms and downpours, with a low of 72.
On Sunday, expect more scattered showers and a few storms in the evening.
Showers and scattered storms remain in the forecast at least through Thursday. CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis does not see any let-up from the rain until next weekend.